MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona

Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the Arsenal completed an emphatic 5-3 victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 11:45 IST , Inglewood, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Leandro Trossard #19 of Arsenal celebrates his goal with Kieran Tierney #3 for a 4-2 lead over FC Barcelona in a 5-3 Arsenal win during a pre-season friendly between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium.
Leandro Trossard #19 of Arsenal celebrates his goal with Kieran Tierney #3 for a 4-2 lead over FC Barcelona in a 5-3 Arsenal win during a pre-season friendly between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Leandro Trossard #19 of Arsenal celebrates his goal with Kieran Tierney #3 for a 4-2 lead over FC Barcelona in a 5-3 Arsenal win during a pre-season friendly between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Leandro Trossard bagged a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to defeat Spanish champion Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Belgian international Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runner-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The start of an entertaining encounter at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams was delayed by 30 minutes after Arsenal’s team bus was held up in traffic en route to the stadium.

When the game finally kicked off, Barcelona began the brighter, with Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli producing a scintillating run down the left flank to set up the Catalans’ opener.

Ezzalzouli’s cross was met by Raphinha, whose first-time shot was saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but only as far as Robert Lewandowski, who rammed in the finish in the seventh minute.

Also Read: Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United

Arsenal, however, was swift to respond, with England international Bukayo Saka grabbing an equaliser in the 13th minute after a defensive lapse by Barcelona centre-half Andreas Christensen.

Saka missed the chance to fire Arsenal into the lead from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, the winger screwing his shot wide of the post after Ronald Araujo had handled in the area.

Barca, however, regained the lead just after the half-hour mark, with Raphinha’s long-range free-kick deflecting off Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal wall to deceive Ramsdale.

Odegaard made amends just before half-time however, flicking on to Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz, for the forward to jab in the finish from close range.

Arsenal dominated for long periods of the second half, with Saka missing a golden chance to put the Gunners ahead early in the second half, shooting over from five yards out with the goal begging.

Arsenal’s pressure finally told though, with Trossard scoring in the 55th and 78th minutes to make it 4-2.

Ferran Torres scored a late consolation for Barcelona in the 88th minute to give the Catalans a glimmer of hope, but Fabio Vieira made certain of victory with a long-range strike a minute before full-time.

Related Topics

Leandro Trossard /

Arsenal /

Barcelona /

Bukayo Saka /

Robert Lewandowski

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona
    AFP
  2. England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa ready to claim ‘historic’ first World Cup win: coach
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona
    AFP
  2. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
  3. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  4. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  5. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona
    AFP
  2. England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa ready to claim ‘historic’ first World Cup win: coach
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands content, but not cheering after holding US 1-1, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment