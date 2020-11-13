Arsenal captain Aubameyang hits back at criticism from Real Madrid's Kroos

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Germany international Kroos said this week that he was not a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund striker's celebrations and did not believe it was the behaviour of a good role model.

Kroos had also criticised Antoine Griezmann for performing dance moves from the video game Fortnite after scoring goals.

Aubameyang, who has in the past worn masks of superheroes like Batman, Spiderman and Black Panther after finding the net, hit back on social media saying he would continue his celebrations.

Send @ToniKroos congratulations for his 3 Kids cordially your Batman and Robin https://t.co/JUOYPhuC0X — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

“By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again,” Aubameyang said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a picture of him in a cape, as drawn by a child.

“I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like these junior school pupils. Talk and don't forget #maskon #staysafe.”

Aubameyang has scored two goals in the Premier League this season and will look to add to his tally when Arsenal travels to Leeds United on Nov. 22 following the international break.