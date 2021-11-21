Arsenal beats Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL

Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe scored in the second half to give Arsenal a 2-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday that kept the Gunners top of the FA Women's Super League, their seventh victory in eight league games this season.

Without a league win since beating Birmingham City 2-0 on Oct. 3, United kept the visitors scoreless in the opening 45 minutes, but Dutch striker Miedema drove home a low shot three minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.

Nine minutes later McCabe was fouled in the box to earn a penalty, and the Irish international dusted herself down before firing the spot-kick beyond the dive of Mary Earps.

Arsenal stayed top of the table on 22 points, with the rest of the weekend's fixtures due to be played later on Sunday.