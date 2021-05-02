Football Football Arsenal cruises to 2-0 win over Newcastle United Arsenal extended its lead through an acrobatic Aubameyang finish in the 66th minute as Mikel Arteta's side secured all three points to move to ninth in the league table. Reuters 02 May, 2021 21:14 IST Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal. - AP Reuters 02 May, 2021 21:14 IST Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of halftime as Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 away victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.The visitor made a fast start and opened the scoring inside five minutes when Elneny scored his first Premier League goal of the season from the edge of the box after Aubameyang failed to convert Hector Bellerin's cut back.READ | Inter Milan wins Serie A after 11 years: How the title was won Arsenal extended its lead through an acrobatic Aubameyang finish in the 66th minute as Mikel Arteta's side secured all three points to move to ninth in the league table.Newcastle's day worsened when defender Fabian Schar was dismissed just before fulltime for a heavy tackle on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.