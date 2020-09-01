Football Football Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille Arsenal has signed Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Reuters 01 September, 2020 21:42 IST Gabriel Magalhaes made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as it finished fourth in Ligue 1. - Getty Images Reuters 01 September, 2020 21:42 IST Arsenal has signed Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Arsenal paid around 27 million pounds ($36.29 million) for the 22-year-old.READ: Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract - ArtetaGabriel made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1. He also had loan spells at French club Troyes and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb during his three-year stay at Lille.READ: Arsenal signs defenders Mari and Soares on permanent deals“He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team,” manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.“He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos