Football Football Arsenal defender Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea Shkodran Mustafi sustained a hamstring injury during the closing stages of Arsenal's 2-0 semifinal victory against Manchester City at Wembley last week. Reuters 25 July, 2020 10:08 IST Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi (File Photo). - Twitter Reuters 25 July, 2020 10:08 IST Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on August 1 because of a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said.Mustafi, 28, sustained the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal's 2-0 semifinal victory against Manchester City at Wembley last week.READ | 'We are not arrogant': Klopp hits back after Lampard jibe “Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days,” Arsenal said.The German defender has received plenty of criticism for his inconsistent displays for the north London club since his arrival from Valencia in 2016 but has enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta, starting 12 of the team's last 15 Premier League games.Mustafi missed Arsenal's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final because of illness. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos