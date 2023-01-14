Football

Arsenal fined 40,000 pounds over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Arsenal was fined by the Football Association for failing to control its players during its goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United this week.

14 January, 2023 09:38 IST
Arsenal was denied two late penalty claims in Tuesday’s game and players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. 

Arsenal was fined 40,000 pounds ($48,820) by the Football Association on Friday for failing to control its players during its goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United this week.

Arsenal was denied two late penalty claims in Tuesday’s game and players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards, waved away the appeals.

“Arsenal FC admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute,” the FA said in a statement.

The FA on Thursday also charged the north London club for the same reasons during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford United. 

