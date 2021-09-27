Football Football WSL: Arsenal hammers injury-hit Man City to go top of the league Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-0 to move to the top of the table on nine points after three games, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Reuters LONDON 27 September, 2021 09:15 IST Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 5-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. - Reuters Reuters LONDON 27 September, 2021 09:15 IST Kim Little scored twice for Arsenal as it trounced an injury-depleted Manchester City 5-0 on Sunday with a classic counter-attacking display to climb to the top of the Women's Super League (WSL).With City missing a slew of key players, Vivianne Miedema struck in the 10th minute after a defensive mix-up between City defender Alanna Kennedy and keeper Karima Taieb allowed Beth Mead tee up the Dutch striker, who fired home.READ: Kerr at the double as Chelsea routs United in WSLThirteen minutes later, Little made it 2-0 getting the better of three City defenders before firing a rocket into the top corner that Taieb got a hand to, but could not keep out, and though City dominated possession, it could not score.Katie McCabe added a third for Arsenal on the hour mark before Little blasted home a penalty, and Leah Williamson added a header deep into stoppage time to complete a 5-0 rout that put the club top of the table on nine points after three games, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :