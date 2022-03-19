Football Football Arsenal keeper Ramsdale out for few weeks with injury, says Arteta Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in August for an initial fee of 24 million pounds ($31.63 million), had started every Premier League game for the London club since he broke into the starting lineup and benched Bernd Leno. Reuters 19 March, 2022 18:17 IST Ramsdale had also been called up for England's friendlies later this month against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. - REUTERS Reuters 19 March, 2022 18:17 IST Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining a hip injury during the midweek loss to Liverpool, manager Mikel Arteta said on Saturday.Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in August for an initial fee of 24 million pounds ($31.63 million), had started every Premier League game for the London club since he broke into the starting lineup and benched Bernd Leno.Ramsdale had also been called up for England's friendlies later this month against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. He made his England debut in November in a 10-0 win over San Marino.READ | Injured Benzema will miss Clasico against Barcelona "He's got an injury, a muscle injury. He will be out for a few weeks," Arteta told BT Sport ahead of Saturday's league match against Aston Villa.However, the 23-year-old has travelled with the squad to Villa Park.Arteta added that Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli would also miss the Villa game as he had been sick for the last few days. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :