Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will have a three-game U.S. summer tour with matches in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Columbia, and South Carolina.
Organisers said it’s the first time the three Premier League soccer teams have played together in the United States.
Leverkusen beats Mainz 2-1 to widen gap at top and set unbeaten record
The series, called “Rivals in Red,” begins with Arsenal playing Manchester United at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles-based teams, on July 27.
Arsenal will play Liverpool on July 31 in Philadelphia. Liverpool and Manchester United will play at South Carolina’s football venue, Williams-Brice Stadium, on August 3.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates: Musheer scores 150 vs Baroda; Andhra loses 2 early wickets
- Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: ENG 353 all out; Jadeja wraps up ENG tail, Root 122 not out
- Liverpool eyes ‘special’ League Cup final triumph against Chelsea
- Valencia match postponed after deadly city fire
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE