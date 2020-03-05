FA Cup: Arsenal midfielder Torreira suffers fractured ankle

Arsenal has announced Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured right ankle during the FA Cup fifth round win at Portsmouth on Monday.

The Uruguay midfielder was carried off on a stretcher following a heavy tackle from James Bolton.

Read | Man City-Arsenal Premier League clash rearranged for March 11

Torreira left Fratton Park on crutches wearing a protective boot after the Gunners moved into the quarterfinal with a 2-0 victory over the League One promotion contender.

On Thursday, the Premier League club confirmed the 24-year-old sustained a break and a recovery plan will be determined following "specialist reviews".