Football Football FA Cup: Arsenal midfielder Torreira suffers fractured ankle Lucas Torreira is facing as lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his ankle at Fratton Park. Peter Thompson 05 March, 2020 16:32 IST Lucas Torreira is tackled by James Bolton. - Getty Images Arsenal has announced Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured right ankle during the FA Cup fifth round win at Portsmouth on Monday. The Uruguay midfielder was carried off on a stretcher following a heavy tackle from James Bolton.Read | Man City-Arsenal Premier League clash rearranged for March 11 Torreira left Fratton Park on crutches wearing a protective boot after the Gunners moved into the quarterfinal with a 2-0 victory over the League One promotion contender. On Thursday, the Premier League club confirmed the 24-year-old sustained a break and a recovery plan will be determined following "specialist reviews".