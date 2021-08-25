Football Football Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joins Serie A side Fiorentina on loan Fiorentina said that it signed the Uruguay international, who spent the last season at Atletico Madrid, with an option to buy. Reuters 25 August, 2021 23:11 IST File Photo: Torreira Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 and has had an impressive debut season in north London where he played 50 times in all competitions. - Getty Images Reuters 25 August, 2021 23:11 IST Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Italian outfit Fiorentina on loan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018, had an impressive debut season in north London where he played 50 times in all competitions, but the 25-year-old has since found limited playing time at the Premier League club.ALSO READ | PSG rejects Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe, but agrees he wants leaveHe spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he made 19 appearances in its La Liga title-winning campaign.Fiorentina said that it signed the Uruguay international with an option to buy him for a fee reported by British and Italian media to be about 15 million euros ($17.63 million).The club lost its opening Serie A game at AS Roma over the weekend and hosts Torino on Saturday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :