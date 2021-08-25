Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joins Serie A side Fiorentina on loan

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Italian outfit Fiorentina on loan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018, had an impressive debut season in north London where he played 50 times in all competitions, but the 25-year-old has since found limited playing time at the Premier League club.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he made 19 appearances in its La Liga title-winning campaign.

Fiorentina said that it signed the Uruguay international with an option to buy him for a fee reported by British and Italian media to be about 15 million euros ($17.63 million).

The club lost its opening Serie A game at AS Roma over the weekend and hosts Torino on Saturday.