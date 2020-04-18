Arsenal: Pablo Mari wants to win Premier League with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari wants to continue working with head coach Mikel Arteta for years and hopes to win the Premier League with the club.

Former Manchester City defender Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo in January on a temporary deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

After a couple of appearances for the Under-23s, the 26-year-old made his first-team debut in a 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth on March 2.

Mari then played the full 90 minutes as the Gunners overcame West Ham 1-0 in the final game before the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a halt.

The Spaniard has reiterated his desire to make his stay at Emirates Stadium permanent, highlighting the impact Arteta has already had on his game.

"[Arteta] has done really well so far. I'm really happy to work with him," Mari told Sky Sports.

"He has helped me with my weaknesses and improved the strengths. I hope I can work with him a lot of years.

"I have a lot of things to learn but I think my football can be really good with the Arsenal.

"I hope the club and I can go at the end [of the season] with good things to do the permanent transfer. We will see what happens because at the moment with the virus it is difficult."

Asked what his ambition for his career is, Mari replied: "To win the Premier League or try to go to the Champions League with the Arsenal. Also to go to the national team."

The Premier League confirmed on Friday it remains committed to completing the 2019-20 season but no date for its resumption has been set after it acknowledged returning to play in early May was not feasible.