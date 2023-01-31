Arsenal signs Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day: Reports

English Premier League side Arsenal has acquired the services of Jorginho from city rival Chelsea on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Italian international is expected to sign a one-year contract with an option to extend by one year in a deal worth £12 million and will undergo medical later in the day.

The 31-year-old who joined Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli for a staggering £50 million, has been a pivotal figure in Chelsea’s setup and is known for his playmaking skills, orchesrating the central midfield area.

Jorginho has made 144 league appearances for the Blues, scoring 21 goals while assisting on five occasions.

Additionally, he won the UEFA best player in Europe for his exploits with Chelsea in its Champions League winning 2020-21 season under former manager Thomas Tuchel. He has also won the Europa League in 2019, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2022 as well with Chelsea.

Arsenal is currtently leading the league points table 50 points in 19 games while Chelsea is languishing at 10th with eight wins and seven losses in 20 games.

