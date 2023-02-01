Arsenal squad after January 2022-23 transfer window

The January 2022-23 transfer window has officially closed as clubs look forward to the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, which already had a consolidated squad with sufficient players, bolstered its midfield with the deadline-day signing of Jorginho from Premier League rival Chelsea.

Additionally, the North London club also signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

Arsenal currently sits at the top of English Premier League with 50 points from 19 games and are on its way to clinch the league title for the first time since the famed ‘invincible’ 2003-04 season.