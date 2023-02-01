Football

Arsenal squad after January 2022-23 transfer window

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, which already had a consolidated squad with sufficient players, bolstered its midfield with the deadline-day signing of Jorginho from Premier League rival Chelsea.

01 February, 2023 03:18 IST
Arsenal signed Jorginho on a permanent deal from Chelsea on the winter transfer deadline day.

Arsenal signed Jorginho on a permanent deal from Chelsea on the winter transfer deadline day.

The January 2022-23 transfer window has officially closed as clubs look forward to the second half of the season.

Additionally, the North London club also signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

Arsenal currently sits at the top of English Premier League with 50 points from 19 games and are on its way to clinch the league title for the first time since the famed ‘invincible’ 2003-04 season.

Arsenal full squad
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior*, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko Midfielders: Thomas, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Albert Lokonga, Mohamed Elnneny, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho* Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard*, Reiss Nelson

