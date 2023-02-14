Football

Premier League: Arteta says Arsenal angry ahead of Manchester City clash

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Brentford means leader Arsenal is only three points ahead of champions City and could be knocked off the top if it loses at The Emirates.

14 February, 2023
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the Brentford match.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the Brentford match. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says there is ‘huge anger’ amongst his players ahead of Wednesday’s vital clash with Manchester City after a VAR mistake cost his side two points in the title race at the weekend.

Brentford’s equaliser scored by Ivan Toney stood despite his team mate Christian Norgaard being in an offside position in the build-up, a mistake acknowledged by Professional Game Match Officials Limited as a ‘significant error’.

Premier League: Guardiola unsure of Haaland playing in Manchester City vs Arsenal

Lee Mason, the VAR official for the game, has since been stood down for his mistake in which he failed to draw the lines usually used to judge offside decisions.

While Arteta is pleased that the club have received an apology, he said only having two more points added to its total would compensate for the error.

“We ended the game with a huge anger because that wasn’t a human error, that was a big not understanding your job and that’s not acceptable,” Arteta, whose side have stumbled in their last two matches, told reporters on Tuesday.

“That costs Arsenal two points. We appreciate the apology and the explanation at the same time.

“I will only be satisfied if they give me the two points back which is not going to be the case.”

Arteta said Arsenal would use the sense of injustice to fire them up against Pep Guardiola’s City.

“That has made the players, staff and our fans stronger to pass this hurdle that they put on us,” the Spaniard said. 

