Arsenal's Ceballos out until mid-December with hamstring injury

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is facing another month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Spain playmaker sustained the problem during the 1-1 Europa League draw at Vitoria SC at the start of this month.

Head coach Unai Emery initially referred to that setback as a "small injury" but, in a short injury update posted on its official website ahead of Saturday's Premier League home match against Southampton, Arsenal confirmed damage to Ceballos' left hamstring means he is aiming to return to full training in mid-December.

The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions since moving to Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan from Real Madrid

Emery will assess Sead Kolasinac before the Southampton game after the left-back returned to club duty with a tight left hamstring.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Kolasinac completed 90 minutes of his country's 3-0 defeat to Italy last Friday but sat out the subsequent win over Liechtenstein by the same scoreline.

Emery finds himself under pressure following a run of four winless matches in the Premier League.