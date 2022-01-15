Football Football Arsenal - Spurs Premier League match postponed The match was called off on Saturday after the Premier League accepted Arsenal's inability to field a XI for the fixture against Tottenham. Team Sportstar 15 January, 2022 19:59 IST The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham have been called off on Saturday. - AP Team Sportstar 15 January, 2022 19:59 IST The North London derby featuring Arsenal and Tottenham has been postponed after the Premier League accepted that the former is unable to field a side on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's Gunners have been battered by a series of injuries, while four players are unavailable due to their national duties in the African Cup of Nations. Arsenal also lost Granit Xhaka after his suspension during the Liverpool game on Friday while Martin Odegaard is unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 test. MORE TO FOLLOW... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :