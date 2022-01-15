Arsenal - Spurs Premier League match postponed

The North London derby featuring Arsenal and Tottenham has been postponed after the Premier League accepted that the former is unable to field a side on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have been battered by a series of injuries, while four players are unavailable due to their national duties in the African Cup of Nations.

Arsenal also lost Granit Xhaka after his suspension during the Liverpool game on Friday while Martin Odegaard is unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 test.

MORE TO FOLLOW...