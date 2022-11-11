Football

Roma’s Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho

Roma manager Mourinho had said on Wednesday that a Roma player had shown poor attitude during its 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo.

11 November, 2022 10:09 IST
11 November, 2022 10:09 IST
Jose Mourinho speaks to Rick Karsdorp before he is substituted during the Serie A match against US Sassuolo.

Jose Mourinho speaks to Rick Karsdorp before he is substituted during the Serie A match against US Sassuolo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp’s agent Johan Henkes said on Thursday he wants an explanation from manager Jose Mourinho about his comments that one of his players had betrayed his team mates.

Mourinho said on Wednesday that a Roma player had shown a poor attitude during its 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese manager declined to name the player, but Italian media reported that it was Dutchman Karsdorp.

“We are surprised at Mourinho’s statements, which point to Rick, without Mourinho or AS Roma mentioning Rick’s name. We want an explanation from the club about the trainer’s words and how he did it,” Henkes told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“That’s not how you treat a player who has been playing for AS Roma for five years.”

Netherlands international Karsdorp joined Roma in 2017 from Feyenoord and has played 11 games for it this season. 

