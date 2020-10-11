Football

Ashley Young becomes sixth Inter player to test positive for COVID-19

Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the sixth Inter Milan player to be infected in the last week.

Inter Milan's Ashley Young has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday. He is now the sixth member of the squad to be infected in the last week.

Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter's training ground this week.

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for its derby against AC Milan on October 17.

