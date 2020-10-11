Ashley Young becomes sixth Inter player to test positive for COVID-19

Inter Milan's Ashley Young has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday. He is now the sixth member of the squad to be infected in the last week.

Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter's training ground this week.

RELATED| Milan Skriniar tests positive for COVID-19

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for its derby against AC Milan on October 17.