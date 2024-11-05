Japan’s Vissel Kobe moved top of the standings in the eastern zone of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday as the J-League champion ended Gwangju FC’s perfect start to the league phase with a 2-0 win in Kobe.

Taisei Miyashiro and Daiju Sasaki struck to snap the South Korean side’s three-game winning streak and climb above Lee Jung-hyo’s team into pole position in the table at the halfway point of the opening round of the competition.

Kawasaki Frontale picked up its second win of the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Chinese Super League champion Shanghai Port while Central Coast Mariners scored in injury time to secure a 2-2 draw with Shanghai Shenhua in Gosford.

Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim, meanwhile, inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Ulsan HD in Johor to leave the South Korean champion rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point.

The top-eight finishers in the 12-team standings in both east and west Asia advance to March’s knockout rounds, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final all due to be played on a centralised basis in Saudi Arabia in April and May.

Yokohama F Marinos, last year’s runner-up, take on Thailand’s Buriram United on Wednesday while three-time champion Pohang Steelers hosts Shandong Taishan from China.

Kobe claimed its third win in four games with the victory over Gwangju as Miyashiro put Takayuki Yoshida’s team in front from the spot three minutes into first-half injury time.

Sasaki doubled the lead nine minutes into the second half with a close-range finish to take Kobe one point clear of the Korean side at the top of the standings.

Gwangju drops to second with JDT moving into third while Shanghai Shenhua sits fourth having thrown away a two-goal lead against Australian champion Central Coast to draw.

Andre Luis and Yu Hanchao had given Leonid Slutsky’s side a two-goal lead with strikes in the 50th and 64th minutes respectively but, after Sabit Ngor halved the deficit, Bailey Brandtman struck deep in injury time for the hosts.

The point was Central Coast’s first in four games and lifted it off the bottom with Ulsan now propping up the standings without a point following its loss to JDT.

Arif Aiman put the Malaysian host in front having been gifted possession after eight minutes and Oscar Arribas doubled the lead with a deflected shot midway through the second half.

Bergson scored the third late on as JDT moved onto seven points at the halfway stage.

Kawasaki secured its win thanks to quickfire goals from Akihiro Ienaga and Yusuke Segawa in the 12th and 13th minutes against Shanghai Port, which retained the Chinese Super League title at the weekend.

Sai van Wermeskerken added a third in the 33rd, with Mathias Vargas’ 83rd-minute goal for Shanghai a mere consolation.