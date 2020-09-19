Football Football Aston Villa completes Traore signing to bolster attack Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Reuters 19 September, 2020 14:31 IST File picture of Bertrand Traore. - Getty Images Reuters 19 September, 2020 14:31 IST Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League club said on Saturday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Villa paid about 19 million pounds ($24.54 million) for the 25-year-old. “We're delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa. He's a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options,” Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement on the club's website.Traore made 126 appearances for Lyon and scored 33 goals after his arrival from Chelsea in 2017.READ: Four new positive COVID-19 tests in Premier LeagueHe will add attacking firepower to an Aston Villa squad that finished 17th last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.“I'm excited to be back in England,” Traore said. “I always wanted to come back to the Premier League. I had to follow my own way as well and gain some more experience. And this is the right place for me to come back. It's good.”Traore's signing follows the arrival of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal and striker Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos