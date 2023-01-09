Football

Unai Emery blasts Aston Villa players after FA Cup defeat to Stevenage

Stevenage, on Sunday, defeated Aston Villa, despite trailing for a better part of the match, scoring two late goals.

09 January, 2023 11:50 IST
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery instructing his players during the FA Cup match against Stevenage on Sunday.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery instructing his players during the FA Cup match against Stevenage on Sunday.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery expressed his anger at his players for the team’s shock 1-2 loss to League Two side Stevenage. Emery was particularly miffed at the chances wasted by his players.

In the 88th minute, Jamie Reid scored from a penalty after Villa defender Leander Dendoncker was sent off. Two minutes later, Dean Campbell found the back of the net to register a dramatic win.

After the match, Emery said, “I am not a magician to come here and change everything.”

“Today we lost and we were totally disappointed. We can be so sorry for our supporters but this can happen when you have chances and don’t score. We weren’t clinical. This is not for tactically because we weren’t really focused for 90 minutes. No, it was because it can happen when you have chances and moments and you didn’t do it,” he added.

