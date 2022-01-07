Aston Villa signs Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The agreement includes the option to make the deal permanent, Villa added.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Coutinho previously spent six years in the Premier League playing for Liverpool and will reunite with former captain Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.