Football

Aston Villa signs Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Reuters
07 January, 2022 15:31 IST

Aston Villa signed Coutinho on loan from Barcelona. (File Photo)   -  Reuters

The agreement includes the option to make the deal permanent, Villa added.

 

Coutinho previously spent six years in the Premier League playing for Liverpool and will reunite with former captain Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

