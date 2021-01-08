Football Football Aston Villa-Liverpool FA Cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak The third-round FA Cup game between Aston Villa and Liverpool was in doubt after the former reported that a large number of players and staff returned positive tests. PTI 08 January, 2021 17:58 IST Aston Villa is likely to field players from its various junior teams for the FA cup match against Liverpool on Friday (Representative Image). - Getty Images PTI 08 January, 2021 17:58 IST Aston Villa's FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club's training ground being closed.READ | Manchester City acquires oldest existing FA Cup trophy The third-round game was in doubt after Aston Villa reported that "a large number" of players and staff had returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday. There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.After another round of testing for COVID-19, Villa confirmed that the game will be played.Villa's team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos