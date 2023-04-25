Football

Atalanta still in hunt for top four after win over Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini’s seventh-placed side has 52 points, two points behind Inter Milan which occupies the last European qualifying spot and four off Roma and fourth-placed AC Milan.

Reuters
Bergamo 25 April, 2023 06:57 IST
Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal.

Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Atalanta kept alive its hopes of finishing in the top four with a 3-1 home win over AS Roma on Monday thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic, captain Rafael Toloi and Teun Koopmeiners that ended the visitors’ three-match Serie A winning streak.

As an uneventful first-half was drawing to a close Atalanta broke the deadlock through Pasalic’s spectacular volley after a clever run and cross from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute.

Atalanta doubled its lead after 74 minutes when Toloi volleyed home via a deflection after a header from a corner was beaten away by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini got Roma back in the game seven minutes from time with an elegant finish into the bottom corner of the net after running from midfield to the edge of the box.

But a minute later Koopmeiners fired home after Patricio had fumbled the ball into his path as he knelt to scoop it up.

