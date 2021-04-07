Football Football Atalanta's Pessina eighth player to contract COVID-19 after Italy duty Atalanta confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Matteo Pessina had contracted the virus but was asymptomatic and already in isolation. PTI 07 April, 2021 18:49 IST Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the eighth Italy player to test positive for the coronavirus since returning from international duty. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 07 April, 2021 18:49 IST Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the eighth Italy player to test positive for the coronavirus since returning from international duty.Atalanta said Wednesday that Pessina had contracted the virus but was asymptomatic and already in isolation.The Italian soccer federation announced last week that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive for COVID-19.READ: England to play pre-Euro warm-ups in Middlesbrough A day later, Juventus announced that defender Leonardo Bonucci had tested positive after returning from World Cup qualifying matches. Italy players Federico Bernardeschi, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno have all since tested positive. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.