Football

Atalanta’s Palomino cleared of doping charges - report

Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his ‘B’ sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August

Reuters
07 November, 2022 17:57 IST
BERGAMO, ITALY - APRIL 18: Jose Palomino of Atalanta BC shows his dejection during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Gewiss Stadium on April 18, 2022 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his ‘B’ sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday.

The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities earlier this year after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list found in some medications.

Atalanta had previously said during investigations that they firmly believed the player’s non-involvement in the affair could be proved.

Reuters has contacted the Serie A club for comment.

Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made over 200 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.

