Football Football Athletic Bilbao's first-team players agree to salary reduction Bilbao, which famously operates on the Basque-only signing policy, were appreciative of its players after agreeing to a second salary reduction in 10 months. Reuters 19 February, 2021 21:16 IST Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain and teammates celebrate with the Spanish Cup trophy in January after beating Barcelona - REUTERS Reuters 19 February, 2021 21:16 IST Athletic Bilbao's first-team squad have agreed to an 8.43% salary reduction because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday.The agreement is the second reached by the club, who famously function on a Basque-only signings policy and their players since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.Last April, the first team agreed to a six per cent reduction. The new agreement will last until the end of the current season. READ | Sevilla FC aims at grassroots development, ties up with Bengaluru United "The agreement means a fixed reduction of 8.43% of the first-team salaries this season, which could reach up to 10.26% depending on different, varying circumstances," a club statement read. The club lauded and thanked its players by saying that the payers have displayed a sense of responsibility and loyalty after agreeing to a second salary agreement reduction in a matter of just 10 months.