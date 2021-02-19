Athletic Bilbao's first-team players agree to salary reduction

Athletic Bilbao's first-team squad have agreed to an 8.43% salary reduction because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday.

The agreement is the second reached by the club, who famously function on a Basque-only signings policy and their players since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last April, the first team agreed to a six per cent reduction. The new agreement will last until the end of the current season.

"The agreement means a fixed reduction of 8.43% of the first-team salaries this season, which could reach up to 10.26% depending on different, varying circumstances," a club statement read.

The club lauded and thanked its players by saying that the payers have displayed a sense of responsibility and loyalty after agreeing to a second salary agreement reduction in a matter of just 10 months.