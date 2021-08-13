Habas expects ATK MB to shine in AFC Cup

The ATK Mohun Bagan will be kicking off the new season by playing the group league fixtures of the AFC Cup. The team will be starting off its campaign in Maldives on August 18 in the group league stage. It meets the winner of the play-off between Bengaluru FC and local Club Eagles in the first match (of group D) before taking on the Maldives club, Maziya Sports and Recreation in the second match on August 21.

Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings will be the third opponent that ATK MB will be meeting on August 24.

READ| Hyderabad teenager Adarsh earns CD Olímpic de Xàtiva ticket



The team, which is scheduled to leave on Saturday morning, had a preparatory session of nearly two weeks under Spanish coach Antonio Lobez Habas, who is quite upbeat about the new-look team following the addition of two prominent foreigners, Frenchman Hugo Boumous and Finland’s Joni Kauko. The two are expected to add a lot of firepower to the attack of ATK MB, which finished runner-up in the last Indian Super League season.

READ| ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Olivera, Balaguer as coaches



The two newcomers will be joined by Fijian striker Roy Krishna, Australian David Williams and Irish defender Carl McHugh. The team had multiple rounds of practice sessions behind closed doors as Habas tried to get the squad in shape for the tough challenge. “I told the footballers that we are going to play in an international tournament. You have to work hard, you have to give your best,” Habas said ahead of ATK MB's new assignment.