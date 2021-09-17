ATK Mohun Bagan announces squad for semifinal against FC Nasaf

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas has announced the squad for the AFC Cup inter-regional semifinal against FC Nasaf to be played in Qarshi in Uzbekistan on September 22.

The names were announced after the players underwent a series of screening tests at Dubai, where ATK MB is currently camping.

Habas brought in a few chages in the squad that participated in the group league stage. Joni Kauko, the midfielder who was a member of the Finland side that played the Euro 2020, has been included along with two wingers, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das.

Habas is looking to have the best available selection against FC Nasaf, which will be a very strong opponent to beat at home.

According to information made available by the team, Habas is hoping that Kauko uses his big-league experience to inspire Mohun Bagan to produce the right game to get the better of the formidable opposition. In the last six days at camp in Dubai, Habas has experimented with the team in various ways while pointing out the opponent's strengths and weaknesses to his players.