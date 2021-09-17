Football Football ATK Mohun Bagan announces squad for semifinal against FC Nasaf Joni Kauko, the midfielder who was a member of the Finland side that played the Euro 2020, has been included along with two wingers, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 17 September, 2021 14:35 IST FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna in action. - SPORTZPICS Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 17 September, 2021 14:35 IST ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas has announced the squad for the AFC Cup inter-regional semifinal against FC Nasaf to be played in Qarshi in Uzbekistan on September 22. The names were announced after the players underwent a series of screening tests at Dubai, where ATK MB is currently camping. Habas brought in a few chages in the squad that participated in the group league stage. Joni Kauko, the midfielder who was a member of the Finland side that played the Euro 2020, has been included along with two wingers, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das. READ: Leno not guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for Arsenal: ArtetaHabas is looking to have the best available selection against FC Nasaf, which will be a very strong opponent to beat at home. According to information made available by the team, Habas is hoping that Kauko uses his big-league experience to inspire Mohun Bagan to produce the right game to get the better of the formidable opposition. In the last six days at camp in Dubai, Habas has experimented with the team in various ways while pointing out the opponent's strengths and weaknesses to his players. ATK Mohun Bagan squad for FC Nasaf match:Goalkeepers -Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer; Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi; Midfielders - Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Prabir Das, M. Soosairaj, Bidyananda Singh, Engson Singh, Sekh Sahil, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Abhishek Dhananjay; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :