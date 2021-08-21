AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan makes a fine comeback to beat Maziya

ATK Mohun Bagan scored three goals in the second half to complete a nice comeback after trailing by a goal in the first half (3-1) against host Maziya S&RC at the Maldives National Football Stadium, Male on matchday 2 of the Group D match in the AFC Cup, on Saturday.

The ATK MB coach Antonio Lopez Habas apparently saw a greater threat in Bashundhara Kings and sought to rest his key midfielder Hugo Boumous in preference for the promising Liston Colaco in the starting line-up. Colaco had the task of linking up with the attackers – Roy Krishna and David Williams – upfront but the combination did not work much in the opening half. Coming on the back of a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in the first match, Habas was probably encouraged to try a new combination in the attack.

However, the Mohun Bagan attack failed to deliver as Maziya did the proper finishing with a classic conversion of a counter-attack in the first half. Maziya snatched the lead through a brilliant counter attack in the 25th minute when its Caribbean striker Cornelius Stewart got the better of a pair of ATK MB defenders to receive a long clearance from his defence following a failed David Williams free-kick. Stewart ran up unchallenged to set up a nice cross that was tapped home by Aisam Ibrahim.

Realising the need of inducing punch in the attack, Habas brought in Ashutosh Mehta in place of Sumit Rathi after the break. Mehta immediately created the chance for ATK MB to set up Colaco with a nice cross. The attacking midfielder made no mistake nodding home the assist to get ATK MB back in the game. Habas introduced Boumous in place of David Williams in the 63rd minute and Mohun Bagan found the lead a minute later.

Known for his nice passing skill, the Frenchman created the opportunity for Colaco, who saw his attempt coming off the Maziya goalkeeper Mirzokhid Mamatkhanov. Krishna collected the rebound and slotted the ball home with a nice lob. Manvir Singh sealed ATK MB’s win in the 77th minute when he brilliantly finished another Boumous assist and helped his side rise to the top of the group standings with full six points.

The result: Maziya S&RC 1 (Aisam Ibrahim 25) lost to Mohun Bagan 3 (Liston Colaco 48, Roy Krishna 64, Manvir Singh 77).