Football

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23: When, where to watch, preview, live streaming info

Live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Team Sportstar
14 January, 2023 10:26 IST
14 January, 2023 10:26 IST
Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC during match 70 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Mumbai City FC and KBFC.

Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC during match 70 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Mumbai City FC and KBFC. | Photo Credit: -

Live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

PREVIEW

A rejuvenated ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to stop the successful run of Mumbai City FC when the two sides meet in an ISL-9 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mumbai City, which is currently the foremost claimant for the league winner’s shield, is in great form, winning its last eight matches. 

Mumbai is also the only unbeaten side in the current league standings and has also won its last five ‘away’ matches. The Islanders are sitting on top of the current standings with 33 points from 13 matches while ATKB has 23 points from 12 matches., which 

Also Read
Bengaluru faces Odisha FC, eyes second consecutive win

ATK Mohun Bagan can draw some hope from the fact that it won its last five appearances at home. Driven by the sceptre of injuries in the last few rounds, ATKMB has been struggling often in the absence of some of its notable foreign and domestic signings, who had to be sidelined in its last few outings.

While the team’s key Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko was ruled out earlier in the season, the names of Manvir Singh and Deepak Tangri have lately been added to the injury list. The Mariners will be hoping the long break after their last match on December 28 will be helping a lot of their players recover their fitness levels. 

The ATKMB needs to pull out its best to better Mumbai City, which is also ahead in the head-to-head count having won four and drawn the other two in the total six meetings so far.

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 7.30 PM IST on Saturday, January 14. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us