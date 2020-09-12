Football Football ATK Mohun Bagan signs Spanish defender Tiri Tiri was a key part of the erstwhile ATK side that lifted its second ISL trophy during the 2016 season before spending the last three campaigns with Jamshedpur FC. ANI 12 September, 2020 20:15 IST Tiri celebrates Jamshedpur's winner against Odisha FC during the 2019-20 ISL season. - ISL MEDIA ANI 12 September, 2020 20:15 IST ATK Mohun Bagan has announced the signing of Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, also known as Tiri, for the upcoming seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).The defender was a key part of the erstwhile ATK side that lifted its second ISL trophy during the 2016 season before spending the last three campaigns with Jamshedpur FC.READ | Indian football leagues: Moving in the right direction A native of Los Barrios in Spain, Tiri began his youth football career at Andalusian club Cadiz CF, which currently plies its trade in Spanish football’s top division.After spending three seasons with the U-19 team, the Spaniard moved to Atletico Madrid’s B team before arriving on Indian shores.The 29-year-old defender has spent five seasons in the ISL, beginning his journey in Indian football with ATK during the 2015 season. He played 24 matches for the Kolkata-based club across two seasons, before turning out 48 times for Jamshedpur in the ISL.During his time in the ISL, Tiri has made 606 clearances, 157 tackles, 117 interceptions and 76 blocks across five campaigns.Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is set to fight for his third ISL trophy and had already bolstered his team’s defence with the likes of Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi and Prabir Das.In addition, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin, Edu Garcia, SK Sahil, Manvir Singh and David Williams have also signed contracts with the club. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos