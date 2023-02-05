ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Highlights: Javi, Roy Krishna score to help BFC overcome ATKMB

Follow for all HIGHLIGHTS from the ISL clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

FULL TIME

It is full time and Bengaluru takes home the three points. There was late drama, with two goals in injury time. ATKMB dominated the first half, but it was the visiting side which took the lead and it held on to it, despite a late Petratos goal.

90+’

BFC SCORES AGAINN!! Terrible defending from ATKMB as miscommunication between Vishal and Kotal gifts Roy Krishna a tap-in. Petratos goes for a shot from distance and it takes a wicked deflection of Costa and goes in. 2-1 in favour of BFC now.

90’

Hamill tackles Roy Krishna from behind, giving away a cheap foul. BFC will be looking to see this game through for three vital points in the playoff race. Liston gets a chance to shoot from the edge of the box, but he can’t get his connection right. CHANCE WASTED!

86’

BFC wins a corner down the left it has an opportunity to seal the game. Rohit’s shot from the corner is narrowly wide. Ferrando makes a few changes to spruce up his attack.

82’

BFC was second-best in the first half. But it has bounced back admirably since the restart and now has a deserving lead. Siva makes way for Perez as Grayson looks to consolidate.

78’

Bengaluru cuts through the left and Roshan finds a cross, which sits up perfectly for Javi, who half-volleys it into bottom corner. BFC TAKES THE LEAD!!

77’

Roy Krishna is the next BFC player to get a chance and fluff his lines. He too shoots high and wide off the target. The goal seems to be around the corner for Bengaluru.

74’

Suresh makes a darting run down the right. But his cross can’t clear the first man. Another ball comes into the ATKMB box and Vishal fumbles it. Siva had a chance to volley it in. He can only slice it high and wide.

70’

Javi wins the ball in the ball in opposite half and he is the one who gets to launch the shot. But it is well wide of the goal.

67’

ATKMB sets off on a counter and Manvir wins a corner for his side. Mchugh can’t redirect the corner toward the goal as another setpiece goes wasted.

63’

Petratos smashes the freekick and it can only graze the head of Pritam Kotal. Would have been a miracle if he had managed to divert it into goal, considering the pace on the ball.

60’

BFC has started the second half strongly, pushing ATKMB into its own box. The home side finally breaks free and wins a freekick at the edge of the box down the left, following a handball by Prabir Das.

56’

Siva goes down under pressure from Hamill in the box. He looks back at the referee in hopes for a penalty. But no reaction from the official.

52’

BFC on the attack following a corner. ATKMB forced deep as Bengaluru piles on the pressure. Prabir Das with a long throw into the box, causing danger to his former side.

48’

Gallego and Petratos link up well down the left. But their progress is quickly halted by BFC defenders. A loose ball falls to Siva inside the box, but he can’t get the timing right on his volley.

SECOND HALF BEGINS

We are in for another half of exciting action as both sides look for a crucial three points in the playoff race.

45’

Liston steals the ball from Javi, but ATKMB can’t make it count in the break. Two minutes added on. ATKMB wins a corner down the left. Gallego to take it. Gurpreet rises high to punch it away and that was the last piece of major action for the first half. ATKMB 0-0 BFC

41’

Liston has barely been involved in the game today. He gets a chance to cross from the left, but it is easily cleared away by Jhingan.

37’

Rohit gets to the byline and tries to cut it back to Roy Krishna. ATKMB regroups in time to block the cross. At the other end, ATKMB wins a corner, which is dropped by Gurpreet, under pressure. Luckily for him Costa clears in time.

33’

BFC almost strikes on the counter. Roy Krishna slices ATKMB defence to put Siva through on goal. Vishal, who was initially out of position, makes a vital save to prevent the opener. This game has opened up.

30’

Asish Rai continues on his attacking forays. This time he fires a shot and Gurpreet is forced into another save. The right-back has been in good touch today. Suresh Wangjam is the next to be booked.

28’

Roy Krishna breaks free, finds Siva running through down the left. Liston tracks back to nick the ball off the BFC attacker to stop that attack. Rohit attempts a shot from long range. But Vishal makes a comfortable save.

24’

Jhingan misreads a high ball and ends up with the ball coming off his hand. BFC defender lucky to escape a yellow card there.

21’

Asish Rai takes a shot from far and Gurpreet had to stay sharp there to prevent it from creeping in at the near post. First shot on target and the first save of the day.

18’

Petratos is drifting further towards the right flanks, opening spaces for other around him. Bengaluru is being pushed back slowly as the home side gains control of the game.

14’

ATKMB looking the more dangerous side. Asish Rai overlaps down the right and he almost finds the right cross. BFC’s left flank looking vulnerable as the home side keeps targeting Subhashish Bose.

10’

Siva fakes a cross and cuts in to attempt a shot with his left. Good intent, but lacked the execution. Manvir finds space inside the box and cuts it back to Petratos, who can only smash it wide. Positive start from both sides.

6’

Gallego rushes down the right, but can’t find Petratos in the box. Pritam Kotal gets an early yellow and has to walk on egg shells for the rest of the game.

3’

ATKMB with the early runnings. Liston finds Petratos, who switches flanks to find Subhashish, who tries to go for it from range, only to see his shot fly wide.

KICK-OFF

ATKMB is in its home kit, while BFC is in its away colours. The players are ready and the game kicks off.

LINEUPS ATKMB: Kaith; Asish, Kotal, Hamil, Bose; Martins, McHugh, Liston, Gallego, Manvit; Petratos BFC: Gurpreet; Costa, Jhingan, Shivras; Prabir, Suresh, Javi, Rohit, Roshan; Siva, Krishna

PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to repeat another successful outing at home when it meets a resurgent Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League game at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

Having beaten Odisha FC in the previous match at the same venue, The Mariners would be hoping to move up into third place by keeping the unbeaten record against The Blues intact.

The journey in the second phase of the tournament has not been very smooth for ATK Bagan as it drew two, lost two, and won two of its last six outings. ATK Bagan is currently in the fourth spot with 27 points from 15 matches.

“This match is very important because we are playing at home. Bengaluru FC’s performance has improved over the last few matches. I know it is important for them to get into the play-offs but we are confident and our target is to get three points”, said the ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando.

After faltering through the greater part of the tournament, Bengaluru FC is gaining momentum towards the end. The Blues, on 22 points from 16, have won their last four outings and will be keen to pick up the fifth win and break into the play-off zone. “We are coming into this game with confidence after winning the last four games. I believe that records are there to be broken, so why not get our first win in Kolkata,” said Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson.

When and where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match kick-off?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match kicks off at 7:30 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2023, at the Salt Lake Stadium Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC FC ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC FC ISL match?

Viewers can live stream the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.