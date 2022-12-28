ISL 2022-23: ATKMB down FC Goa to regain winning form

ATK Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways by prevailing over FC Goa by the odd goal in three (2-1) in a match week 13 fixture of the ISL-9 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday. Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous found the target once on either side of the two halves for the host, while Anwar Ali produced the lone reply for FC Goa.

The win helped ATKMB climb to the third spot in the current standing with 23 points from 12 matches, while FC Goa remained in the fifth spot with 19 from 12.

The opening half produced a lot of action, with both sides playing positively. The host controlled the initial exchanges and converted the early dominance into a goal in the ninth minute.

Petratos produced a brilliant finish as he turned an innocuous-looking situation into his advantage. The Australian striker collected a throw-in after emerging from behind the Goa defence line and after noticing the Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh a bit out of position, fired a rasping grounder that found its way in.

ATKMB created more openings but could not double the lead before Anwar Ali cancelled the host’s lead by tapping home an Edu Bedia free-kick in the 25th minute to bring up his first ISL goal. But ATKMB, which had lost 0-3 visiting Goa in the reverse fixture, restored the lead in the 53rd minute when Hugo Boumous made the most of a Petratos assist. The second ATKMB goal also had a big contribution from Ashique Kuruniyan, who pinched the ball from the Goa wing-back Seriton Fernandes to set up Petratos on the right.

The Australian striker had the chance to make it 3-1 in the 68th

minute, when he was released by substitute Lenny Rodrigues free of the Goa defence. With the Goa custodian at his mercy, Petraros ran into a tight spot and landed his attempt on the side netting. The miss almost became costly as Anwar Ali came close to making it 2-2 in the 75th minute. The Goa defender was unfortunate in seeing his attempt coming off the cross-piece. Another big chance came ATK Mohun Bagan’s way in the 85th minute, but the scoreline remained unchanged as Ashique reproduced the costly error of sending the ball off an open goal.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Petratos 9, Boumous 53) bt FC Goa 1 (Anwar 25)