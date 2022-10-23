Football

La Liga: Griezmann scores a brace as Atletico Madrid beats Real Betis

Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who has a game in hand and host Athletico Bilbao later on Sunday.

Reuters
23 October, 2022 22:22 IST
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates after beating Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on October 23, 2022.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates after beating Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann, one scored directly from a corner kick, gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday, extending its unbeaten run in La Liga to five games.

Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who has a game in hand and host Athletico Bilbao later on Sunday. Betis is fifth on 20 points.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 54th minute, scoring directly from a perfectly placed corner kick past Rui Silva.

Fifteen minutes later, substitute Matheus Cunha passed to Griezmann whose right-footed shot on goal went through Silva's legs and into the bottom right corner.

Betis rallied to score with a Nabil Fekir free kick from the edge of the box into Jan Oblak's top left corner in the 84th minute but the visitors held firm and secured all three points.

