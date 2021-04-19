Football Football Atletico Madrid confirms Super League participation La Liga club Atletico Madrid has confirmed its participation in the European Super League. Reuters Madrid 19 April, 2021 17:25 IST Atletico Madrid has been named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs of the European Super League. - Getty Images Reuters Madrid 19 April, 2021 17:25 IST La Liga club Atletico Madrid has confirmed its participation in the European Super League via a statement on its official website on Monday.RELATED| La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League The club, which was named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs on Sunday, confirmed this on Monday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying it wishes to improve quality of competition throughout the continent. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.