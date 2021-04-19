Atletico Madrid confirms Super League participation

La Liga club Atletico Madrid has confirmed its participation in the European Super League via a statement on its official website on Monday.

The club, which was named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs on Sunday, confirmed this on Monday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying it wishes to improve quality of competition throughout the continent.