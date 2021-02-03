Football Football Atletico's Joao Felix tests positive for COVID-19 Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has become the club's third player to test positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Reuters 03 February, 2021 19:25 IST Joao Felix is set to miss Monday's game at home to Celta Vigo. - Getty Images Reuters 03 February, 2021 19:25 IST Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has become the club's third player to test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.A statement from the La Liga leader said the Portuguese, who cost Atletico a club record 126 million euros ($151.39 million) in 2019, was isolating at home in line with the league's protocol.READ: Simeone dismisses weather impact as Atletico overcome snowstormHe is set to miss Monday's game at home to Celta Vigo along with defender Mario Hermoso and winger Yannick Carrasco, who each tested positive last week.Atletico holds a 10-point lead at the top of the standings with a game in hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos