Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro become the first national champion club after 86 years

Atletico can now add a third title to its history along with the 1971 and 2021 victories thanks to the decision of the body headed by Ednaldo Rodrigues to grant the club recognition of the long-standing title.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 09:25 IST , Belo Horizonte - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Mineiro players in action.
Atletico Mineiro players in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Mineiro players in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It took 86 years, but Atletico Mineiro has finally been crowned as Brazil’s first club champion after the country’s football confederation (CBF)v officially recognised its winning of the 1937 “Tournament of Champions” as comparable to a Brazilian Serie A Championship.

Atletico can now add a third title to its history along with the 1971 and 2021 victories thanks to the decision of the body headed by Ednaldo Rodrigues to grant the club recognition of the long-standing title.

“The Tournament of Champions played in 1937 was extremely relevant at the time amid debates and divisions generated in Brazilian football due to the defence of the implementation of professionalism between clubs,” said the official CBF document signed on Friday.

The pioneering interstate tournament brought together five state champions of 1936 from different regions of Brazil and a delegation of the sports club of the navy. It was the first of national relevance to involve clubs that moved to the professional model, such as Fluminense and Atletico itself.

After claiming the “Brasileirao” in 2021, Atletico requested recognition of the title they won almost a century ago.

Club president Sergio Goelho held multiple meetings with the confederation and submitted a 60-page document with infographics, newspaper annexes and letters to demonstrate the importance of the tournament.

The long-awaited confirmation of the old title came as part of a club celebration coupled with the opening of its new home, the MRV Stadium, which was inaugurated with a 2-0 win over Santos on Sunday.

Brazil

