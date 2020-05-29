Football Football Atletico’s Costa could face 6-month sentence for tax fraud If found guilty, Costa could still avoid jail time because in Spain sentences for less than two years can be suspended by a judge. AP MADRID 29 May, 2020 22:40 IST Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa. - Getty Images AP MADRID 29 May, 2020 22:40 IST A six-month prison sentence will be sought against Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa for alleged tax fraud, Spain’s state prosecutors’ office said on Friday.If found guilty, Costa could still avoid jail time because in Spain sentences for less than two years can be suspended by a judge.Costa is accused of not paying more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from money earned by image rights.The court date has been set for next Thursday.Spain has cracked down on tax fraud by soccer players in recent years, including stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Jose Mourinho. None of them did prison time, but they did pay hefty fines. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos