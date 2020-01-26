Football Football PSG interested in Aubameyang amid Barcelona links Paris Saint-Germain is considering a move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Dejan Kalinic 26 January, 2020 17:43 IST Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 26 January, 2020 17:43 IST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is the latest European heavyweight reportedly interested in the forward.Aubameyang, 30, is reportedly a target for Barcelona after scoring 16 goals in 26 games for struggling Arsenal this season.However, with Edinson Cavani potentially leaving, PSG is also eyeing the Gabon international. TOP STORY – PSG INTERESTED IN AUBAMEYANG AMID BARCELONA LINKSPSG is considering a move for Aubameyang, according to Foot Mercato.Cavani may leave the Ligue 1 giant for Atletico Madrid during this transfer window and Aubameyang could be his replacement, the report says.PSG is reportedly discussing a loan with an option to buy Aubameyang. ROUND-UP- Staying at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal is close to a deal for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, according to ESPN and other reports. The Premier League club will reportedly pay £8.4million (€10m) for the Spaniard.- Marcos Rojo could be on his way out of Manchester United. After just three Premier League appearances this season, the defender is heading back to Estudiantes – where he started his career – on loan, according to the Mirror.- Carles Perez is set to join Roma. Sky Sport Italia reports the Barcelona forward will join the Serie A club on loan until the end of the season, with a mandatory purchase option for €13m to be part of the deal.- Inter is already preparing for a period of dominance, including next season. Sport Italia reports Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has been offered to Inter, who may land the forward ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.- Inter and Napoli seem to have a decent relationship. CalcioMercato reports Matteo Politano will swap Milan for Naples, where he will sign a deal until 2024 with a medical set for Monday.- Mauricio Pochettino remains without a job after being sacked by Tottenham in November. The Mirror reports Spurs will be entitled to £10m in compensation if the Argentinian finds another job before the end of the season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos