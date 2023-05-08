Football

Lyon president Aulas steps down after three decades

Reuters
BENGALURU 08 May, 2023 15:36 IST
File Photo: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, right, and John Textor, a US digital entrepreneur, left, pose with the Lyon’s team jersey after a press conference to announce the Textor’s takeover of the club, June 21, 2022.

File Photo: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, right, and John Textor, a US digital entrepreneur, left, pose with the Lyon’s team jersey after a press conference to announce the Textor’s takeover of the club, June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas has stepped down from his role after more than three decades, with new owner John Textor appointed as a new chairman and chief executive officer, the French club announced on Monday.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that Aulas was due to remain president for three more years, but the new American ownership is looking to make substantial changes to the club’s structure.

Aulas will remain honorary president, the club said, adding that Textor will be interim CEO until they find someone new. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Friday.

“OL Groupe sincerely thanks Mr Jean-Michel Aulas for his commitment and unreserved dedication to Olympique Lyonnais over more than three decades, during which time, more than 50 titles have been won for both the men’s and women’s teams,” the club said.

“The priority of the new Chairman and CEO and the Board of Directors will be to strengthen Olympique Lyonnais’ position on the world football stage, in line with the highest ambitions of its illustrious history.”

Lyon is seventh in Ligue 1 with four games remaining.

