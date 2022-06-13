Australia vs Peru: World Cup playoff live, Qatar 2022 playoff updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Intercontinental World Cup playoff between Australia and Peru being played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you buildup of this high-voltage decisive fixture along with minute-by-minute updates of the match as it happens.

44' Free Kick! Pena concedes a foul for Peru this time and Mooy steps up for the free kick. Send it in, but Wright is flagged off-side as the attack fizzles out immediately

42' Boyle gets the ball along the right and tries to make a run, is dispossessed, but he gets it back and sprints delivering a cross. Carrillo, however, tracks back right on time to clear for a corner kick

41' Foul! Pena pushed Mooy down and Australia get a free kick for a set-piece opportunity. The Free Kick sent in is cleared by Zambrano

39' Peru is being marked extremely tightly by the Socceroos with Cueva holding Cueva down

37' Duke receives a long ball, but is beaten by the height as he fails to get ion top of it and his header goes out for a Peru goal kick

36' Foul! Rowles is pushed down by Lapadula as Australia gets a free kick deep in its own half

34' Mooy takes the free kkcik, which is thwarted by a zonally marked Peruvian defence and Australia is again pushed back in a raucous Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar

32' Gonzales looks to have lost his balence as three Perucian players deperately curb an Australian attack on the left edge of the penalty box

30' Wright marks the Peruvian attack well on the wings and forces the ball to go out of play for a Peru throw-in, which ends with a pass too long for Peru on the right flank

From the stadium | Aashin: As Graham Arnold alluded to yesterday, Aussies have adapted to the conditions better than Peru and appears in control in the opening 25 minutes. Peru, which is playing ist first match in Qatar, has been out-run so far and has misplaced several passes.

27' Crosses and diagonal passes from Peru as the side in red-and-white try to go on attack and the final pass to Carrillo in the penalty bos is intercepted by Australia to clear the ball

26' Australia trying to absorb the pressure from Peru. It has the reputation to strike late -- something Peru ust be cautious of tonight

25' Carrillo delivers a ball from the right for Cueva, who goes down in the box. But the refereeis not interested to give any penalty whatsoever

23' Foul! Australia dispossessed of the ball, but Peru fails to break into the final third and Duke concedes a foul on Pena

20' Chance! Australia goes on the attack with Boyle making a run along the right wing and swinging in a cross for Duke, who could not reach the spot on time

18' Zambrano and Duke clash, at the edge of the Peruviam box, but the referee is not interested in flagging a foul

16' Too high! Australia takes the free kick, but Irvine's header is just too high as the score remains locked at 0-0 in Qatar

13' Ryan to the rescue! Peru's free kick, initially cleared os delivered into the box again, but the Real Sociedad goalie catches it to end that attack

From the stadium | Aashin: As expected Peruvians have come in big numbers and are making all the noise with their music and songs in the stands. They are drowning out the small number of Aussie supporters placed behind Mat Ryan's goal.

5' Australia currently is enjoying possession at the back and tries to build an attack with long balls as the ball goes out of play for a Peru throw-in

4' Chance for Peru! Lapadula gets a cross from the right and heads the ball. But his header flies over the goal

3' Shot! Australia keeping possession if the ball at the bal and goes on the attack with Duke launching a strike with his left foot as the ball flies off target

1' Lapadula gets his first touch of the match and he is greeted by hundreds of Peruvian fans at the stadium

11:30 pm: Kick Off!

#AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/y7ebgkhwR6 — Aashin Prasad (@aashin23) June 13, 2022

11:25 pm: Both sides come out,led by their goalkeepers Ryan and Gallese. Australia starts in its yellow-and-green kit, while Peru is in its flag colours of red-and-white.

Both teams are looking for a sixth apperanace in the finals. Tense music welcomes the two sides as they line-up for the National Anthems.

11:15 pm: The players are out on the field, warming up ahead of the final tep, the final barrier in living the Qatar 2022 dream. One comes from Asiam while the other from the Americas.

11:00 pm: 30 Minutes to go for the kick off! Here is a look at the form of bith sides as they enter the decider for Qatar 2022.

FORM GUIDE: Peru leads the Socceroos when it comes to recent form.

Peru’s last five matches:

Peru 1 - 0 New Zealand

Peru 2 - 0 Paraguay

Peru 0 - 1 Uruguay

Peru 1 -1 Ecuador

Peru 1 - 0 Colombia

Australia’s last five games:

Australia 2 - 1 UAE

Australia 2 - 0 Jordan

Australia 0 - 1 Saudi Arabia

Australia 0 - 2 Japan

Australia 2 - 2 Oman

10:45 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: The only time Australia and Peru faced off in international football was in a group stage match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On that day, the South American side secured a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from Paolo Guerrero and André Carrillo.

10:15 pm: Starting Lineups:

Australia Starting XI: Mathew Ryan (GK); Atkinson, Boyle, Leckie, Wright, Hrustic, Mooy, Duke, Behich, Rowles, Irvine

Peru Starting XI: Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Gonzales,Sergio Pena; Gianluca Lapadula

¡Un equipo para hacer historia!



Este es el once con el que nuestra @SeleccionPeru buscará su pase al Mundial Qatar 2022. #UnidosSomosMásFuertes #ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/JDY6UMTa6h — Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) June 13, 2022

10 pm: Predicted Lineups: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Australia (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan (GK); Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich, Bailey Wright; Martin Boyle, Ajdin Hrustic, Kenny Dougall, Awer Mabil; Jamie Mclaren, Mitchell Duke.

Peru (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino; Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores; Gianluca Lapadula

MATCH PREVIEW

Australia takes on Peru in a high-stakes inter-confederation playoff final clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium here on Monday. Both Peru and Australia are taking the playoff route for a second time in a World Cup qualification campaign, but this time only one can go through.

It will just be the second meeting between the two sides – Peru beat Australia 2-0 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Peru has a well-settled unit under Ricardo Gareca and will head into the contest favourites to make it a second successive finals appearance, while Australia risks not making the World Cup for the first time since the 2006 edition.

READ | Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Socceroos will be banking on the advantage of having played in Qatar in recent times; three World Cup qualifiers since 2021 and have acclimatised to the conditions for well over two weeks. Peru, meanwhile, will be playing in Qatar for the first time.

“Our preparation has been spot on. We have had four games (including a friendly) here in Qatar. It’s a completely different experience playing in an air-conditioned stadium compared to a regular stadium. Our boys are used to it. I see it as an advantage that Peru has not played in these conditions before,” said Aussie coach Graham Arnold.

Australia will be wary of Peru's skillful technical players, particularly Christian Cueva and Andre Carillo, and will likely have to bide its time for opportunities.

Arnold, who took over the job since the 2018 World Cup exit, was bullish in his expectations.

“Our players are ready. They know their jobs and I have a simple message for them: Go out and do it the ‘Aussie way’. Fight for 90 minutes and be very physical. Technically, the Peruvians will be surprised by how much Australian football has improved,” he said.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

It is estimated that over 10,000 Peruvian supporters are expected to be at the venue to will their team on. On the support, Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said, “Only a World Cup can bring up these feelings, what people are capable of doing, we experienced it closely in Russia, where Peruvians appeared from who knows where, the sacrifice that the people made, is an extraordinary moment, you have to live it.”

The winner will join the Group C of France, Denmark and Tunisia in the finals.

(The writer is in Qatar at the invitation of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy)

When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup playoff final?