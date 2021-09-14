Midfielder Eric Paartalu to rejoin Bengaluru FC ahead of ISL 2021-22

Bengaluru FC midfielder Erik Paartalu, who was involved in a tiff with his club over not being allowed to train, will soon be joining his teammates ahead of the 2021-22 ISL pre-season, Naushad Moosa, BFC’s coach at the Durand Cup, said on Tuesday.

"The senior team is on a break. He is training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari. In a couple of weeks, the senior team will assemble and he [Paartalu] will rejoin us," Moosa said on the eve of the Cup opener against Kerala Blasters.

The Australian was earlier left out of the 29-man squad for the AFC Cup playoff against Maldivian side Club Eagles, which BFC won 1-0. The playoff was originally scheduled for May but was postponed after reports emerged of a breach of COVID-19 protocols by BFC squad members in Male. A photo in a Channel News Maldives report had shown Paartalu and two other BFC members outdoors.