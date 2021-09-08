World Cup Qualifier: Dykes penalty gives Scotland win in Austria

Scotland boosted its World Cup qualification hopes in Group F with a Lyndon Dykes penalty earning a 1-0 win over Austria on Tuesday that takes it into second place.

A VAR review handed the Scots a 30th minute spot kick after defender Martin Hinteregger manhandled Che Adams and Dykes drove his penalty down the middle and through keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Scotland then defended superbly to hold onto the lead and move Steve Clarke's side to 11 points, one ahead of Israel.

Denmark leads the group on a perfect 18 points from six matches after its 5-0 thrashing of visitor Israel.