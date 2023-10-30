Ballon d’Or 2023: Full nominations list, venue, time, live streaming info - all you need to know

Ballon d’Or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.
The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has continued ever since. England’s Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.
ALSO READ | Ballon d’Or: Full list of men’s award winners from 1956 to 2023
The prestigious men’s award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 13 times between them. Messi won his first Ballon d’Or 14 years ago, just five years into his senior professional career.
Here are the live-streaming updates, full nominations list and all you need to know about the Ballon d’Or 2023.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start from 11:30 PM IST on Monday.
Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 event will be happening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?
The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.
BALLON D’OR FULL NOMINATION LIST
2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees
Player-Club-Nationality-Team
Julian Alvarez- Manchester City - Argentina
Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan - Italy
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - England
Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad - France
Yassine Bounou - Al-Hilal - Morocco
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - Belgium
Ruben Dias - Manchester City - Portugal
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid - France
Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona - Germany
Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City - Croatia
Erling Haaland - Manchester City - Norway
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich - England
Kim Min-jae - Bayern Munich - South Korea
Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint Germain - France
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli - Georgia
Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona - Poland
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa - Argentina
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan - Argentina
Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint Germain - France
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - Argentina
Luka Modric - Real Madrid - Croatia
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - Germany
Martin Odegaard - Arsenal - Norway
Andre Onana Manchester United - Cameroon
Victor Osimhen - Napoli - Nigeria
Rodri - Manchester City - Spain
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal - England
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - Egypt
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City - Portugal
Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid - Brazil
2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin nominees
Player-Club-Nationality-Team
Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona - Spain
Millie Bright - Chelsea - England
Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid - Colombia
Olga Carmona - Real Madrid - Spain
Rachel Daly - Aston Villa - England
Debinha - Kansas City - Brazil
Kadidiatou Diani - Lyon - France
Mary Earps - Manchester United - England
Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona - Spain
Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City - Japan
Amanda Ilestedt - Arsenal - Sweden
Sam Kerr - Chelsea - Australia
Mapi Leon - Barcelona - Spain
Katie McCabe - Arsenal - Republic of Ireland
Hinata Miyazawa - MyNavi Sendai - Japan
Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg - Germany
Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona - Nigeria
Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg - Poland
Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona - Spain
Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg - Germany
Hayley Raso - Real Madrid - Australia
Alba Redondo - Levante - Spain
Guro Reiten - Chelsea - Norway
Wendie Renard - Lyon - France
Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona - Sweden
Jill Roord - Manchester City - Netherlands
Khadija Shaw - Manchester City - Jamaica
Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns - United States
Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich - England
Daphne van Domselaar - Aston Villa - Netherlands
2023 Kopa Trophy nominees
Player-Club-Nationality-Team
Alejandro Balde - Barcelona - Spain
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - England
Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid - France
Gavi - Barcelona - Spain
Rasmus Hojlund - Manchester United - Denmark
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - Germany
Pedri - Barcelona - Spain
Antonio Silva - Benfica - Portugal
Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig - Netherlands
Elye Wahi - Lens - France
2023 Yashin Trophy nominees
Player-Club-Nationality-Team
Yassine Bounou - Al-Hilal - Morocco
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid - Belgium
Ederson - Manchester City - Brazil
Dominik Livakovic - Fenerbahce - Croatia
Mike Maignan - AC Milan - France
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa - Argentina
Andre Onana - Manchester United - Cameroon
Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal - England
Brice Samba - Lens - France
Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona - Germany
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE