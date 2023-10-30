Ballon d’Or 2023: Full nominations list, venue, time, live streaming info - all you need to know

Ballon d’Or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.

The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has continued ever since. England’s Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.

The prestigious men’s award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 13 times between them. Messi won his first Ballon d’Or 14 years ago, just five years into his senior professional career.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start from 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 event will be happening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?

The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.

BALLON D’OR FULL NOMINATION LIST

2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees Player-Club-Nationality-Team Julian Alvarez- Manchester City - Argentina Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan - Italy Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - England Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad - France Yassine Bounou - Al-Hilal - Morocco Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - Belgium Ruben Dias - Manchester City - Portugal Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid - France Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona - Germany Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City - Croatia Erling Haaland - Manchester City - Norway Harry Kane - Bayern Munich - England Kim Min-jae - Bayern Munich - South Korea Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint Germain - France Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli - Georgia Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona - Poland Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa - Argentina Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan - Argentina Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint Germain - France Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - Argentina Luka Modric - Real Madrid - Croatia Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - Germany Martin Odegaard - Arsenal - Norway Andre Onana Manchester United - Cameroon Victor Osimhen - Napoli - Nigeria Rodri - Manchester City - Spain Bukayo Saka - Arsenal - England Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - Egypt Bernardo Silva - Manchester City - Portugal Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid - Brazil

2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin nominees Player-Club-Nationality-Team Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona - Spain Millie Bright - Chelsea - England Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid - Colombia Olga Carmona - Real Madrid - Spain Rachel Daly - Aston Villa - England Debinha - Kansas City - Brazil Kadidiatou Diani - Lyon - France Mary Earps - Manchester United - England Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona - Spain Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City - Japan Amanda Ilestedt - Arsenal - Sweden Sam Kerr - Chelsea - Australia Mapi Leon - Barcelona - Spain Katie McCabe - Arsenal - Republic of Ireland Hinata Miyazawa - MyNavi Sendai - Japan Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg - Germany Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona - Nigeria Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg - Poland Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona - Spain Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg - Germany Hayley Raso - Real Madrid - Australia Alba Redondo - Levante - Spain Guro Reiten - Chelsea - Norway Wendie Renard - Lyon - France Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona - Sweden Jill Roord - Manchester City - Netherlands Khadija Shaw - Manchester City - Jamaica Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns - United States Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich - England Daphne van Domselaar - Aston Villa - Netherlands

2023 Kopa Trophy nominees Player-Club-Nationality-Team Alejandro Balde - Barcelona - Spain Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - England Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid - France Gavi - Barcelona - Spain Rasmus Hojlund - Manchester United - Denmark Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich - Germany Pedri - Barcelona - Spain Antonio Silva - Benfica - Portugal Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig - Netherlands Elye Wahi - Lens - France