Barca Femeni, Sevilla women’s team eliminated from Copa de la Reina after fielding ineligible player

Barca Femeni has been suspended from the Copa de la Reina after it unknowingly fielded ineligible player Geyse Ferreira in its 9-0 Round of 16 win against Osasuna.

Team Sportstar
24 January, 2023 17:30 IST
File Photo: Barca Femeni’s Geyse Ferreira was due to be serving a suspension carried over from last season while playing for Madrid CFF.

File Photo: Barca Femeni’s Geyse Ferreira was due to be serving a suspension carried over from last season while playing for Madrid CFF. | Photo Credit: Simone Arveda

Barca Femeni has been suspended from the Copa de la Reina after it unknowingly fielded ineligible player Geyse Ferreira in its 9-0 Round of 16 win against Osasuna. The Sevilla women’s team has also been disqualified for the same reason after it played Nagore Calderon in its 1-0 win against Villarreal.

Geyse was due to be serving a suspension carried over from last season while playing for Madrid CFF, while Calderon had been red-carded in the team’s last cup game last season.

The teams have 10 days to appeal the suspension to the federation.

As things stand, Barca Femeni’s treble hopes have taken a hit after the suspension.

The team is top of the Primera Division standings with 42 points, winning all the 14 matches it has played this season.

