Barca women’s remarkable 62-match winning streak ends

AFP
BARCELONA 11 May, 2023 16:24 IST
File Photo: The Champions League finalists secured the league title in April with a 3-0 win over Huelva as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas returned to action having torn an Anterior Cruciate Ligament last summer. | Photo Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

BARCELONA

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Tuesday night, ending a remarkable run of 62 consecutive victories in the women’s top flight.

Already champion of Liga F for a fourth consecutive season, Jonatan Giraldez’s side tied with the Andalucians to snap a world record streak in both the women’s and men’s games.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic equalised in the 80th minute for Barcelona after Cristina Martin-Prieto struck for Sevilla.

The Swiss winger’s goal helped the Catalans avoid a first league defeat since they were beaten by Atletico Madrid in June 2021. Barcelona’s winning run began after that loss.

The Champions League finalists secured the league title in April with a 3-0 win over Huelva as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas returned to action having torn an Anterior Cruciate Ligament last summer.

Barcelona have two league fixtures remaining as it aims to complete a second consecutive unbeaten season, before facing German side Wolfsburg in the Champions League final on June 3.

