Lewandowski late show in 3-3 draw against Inter Milan keeps Barcelona’s hopes alive

Barcelona is third in Group C, three points behind Inter Milan. Bayern Munich beat Viktoria Plzen to advance to the last 16.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 03:12 IST
Lewandowski scored in the 82nd minute and stoppage time but could only secure a point for Barcelona against Inter Milan.

Lewandowski scored in the 82nd minute and stoppage time but could only secure a point for Barcelona against Inter Milan.

Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals to earn Barcelona a point in a breathless 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday which kept alive its hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.

Barcelona is still facing elimination at the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season but Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equaliser gave them a chance of progressing with two games left.

The Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele five minutes from halftime, but Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross.

A Lautaro Martinez strike from the edge of the area put Inter ahead 13 minutes later before Lewandowski equalised from a rebound in the 82nd minute.

Inter regained the lead one minute from time when Robin Gosens finished off a counter-attack but Lewandowski’s bullet header three minutes later rescued Barca who are third in the Group C standings on four points, three behind Inter and eight adrift of Bayern Munich.

